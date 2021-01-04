Police arrests 22-year-old man for alleged murder of neighbour in Bauchi

Police operatives in Bauchi State have arrested a 22-year-old man, Hamza Musa, for alleged gruesome murder of his neighbour in Alkaleri local government area of the state.

The spokesman of the state police command, Ahmed Wakil, who disclosed this in a statement in Bauchi on Monday, said police officers from Alkaleri division arrested Musa for killing his 17-year-old neighbour, Adamu Ibrahim, at wake village, Alkaleri LGA.

He said: “On 21/12/2020 at about 0930hrs, detectives of Alkaleri Divisional Police Headquarters arrested one Musa Hamza, who lured one Adamu Ibrahim of the same address into the outskirts of the village forest and killed him with a stick.

“The victim was beheaded, his two eyes removed and his body burnt.”

READ ALSO: Police arrests four suspected killers of Bauchi lawmaker

Wakil said the suspect buried the body parts of his victim separately in a shallow grave at a nearby bush.

According to him, police investigated and exhumed all the buried human parts and took them to the General Hospital Alkaleri for medical examination.

“We discovered the two eyes removed by the culprit were recovered from the principal suspect.

“The principal suspect voluntarily confessed to having committed the crime and claimed that he was asked by a ritualist to bring the eyes for money ritual,” the command spokesman added.

Join the conversation

Opinions