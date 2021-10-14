2022 budget will be ready by December 16 – Omo-Agege

The Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, said on Thursday the 2022 budget would be ready by December 16.

Omo-Agege, according to a statement issued by his media aide, Yomi Odunuga, stated this when he hosted his former classmates from the Nigerian Law School in Abuja.

President Muhammadu Buhari presented the 2022 budget of N16.3 trillion to a joint session of the National Assembly on October 7.

The deputy Senate President insisted that Nigerians remained the ultimate beneficiaries of the country’s return to the January to December budget cycle.

According to him, adherence to the budget cycle will guarantee full implementation of the economic, infrastructural, social investments, and other developmental programmes contained in the document.

Omo-Agege said: “The budget process is ongoing. In the next 30 days, we will conclude it and pass it before we go on Christmas break, sometime on December 16.”

