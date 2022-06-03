2023: Ebun Adegboruwa decries monetisation of parties’ primaries

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, on Friday described the distribution of money at last weekend’s Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) primaries as “shameful.”

In a statement he personally signed, the lawyer declared that primary elections held by political parties to determine candidates for the 2023 elections were excessively monetized and openly rigged.

He said: “The embarrassment to us as a nation is the open display of corruption by an opposition party that is seeking to take over power.”

Adegboruwa also decried the flagrant disregard for the rules, delegates and voters’ corruption, and imposition of candidates by godfathers.

He said Adamu Sambo, son of former Vice President Namadi Sambo, admitted that he bribed delegates with N2 million after failing to secure the PDP ticket for Kaduna North Federal Constituency.

“When he lost the contest to a higher bidder, the aspirant used unconventional methods to collect his money, including vigilantes and hunters.

“The embarrassing part of this story is that Mr. Namadi confirmed that leaders and major stakeholders of the PDP were well aware of this ugly practice and they even endorsed it.”

“Senator Ayo Akinyelure, who lost in the primary election in Ondo, requested the return of automobiles and hotel money he donated to party leaders.

“Tanko Rossi Sabo, a delegate from Kaduna’s Sanga LGA, who publicly showed bundles of Naira money he received as a delegate to the PDP presidential primary, was also mentioned.

“If these are the leaders to occupy public office in our country, then the hope of a better nation will continue to be a pipe dream, I dare say.”

