2023: IGP says Oduduwa Nation agitators plan to disrupt elections in S’West

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Allkali Baba has revealed that some Oduduwa Nation agitators have started amassing weapons in a bid to scuttle the February 25 and March 11 general elections in the South-West of the country.

The IGP made this known during a meeting with strategic police managers at the Force Headquarters in Abuja on Monday.

Baba decried the rate at which light weapons have been trafficked by extremists in the country with the aim of perpetrating political violence and intolerance.

Secessionist agitations in the South-West were not unconnected to the moves sponsored by the Yoruba Nation canvasser, Sunday Adeyemo popularly known as Sunday Igboho.

The secessionist agitations, however, became demoralized following the raid and subsequent arrest of Igboho in Benin Republic. Although Igboho had been released on bail, he had not returned to Nigeria.

In light of resurgent agitations in the region lately, the police had vowed to fight any moves capable of undermining public peace.

READ ALSO:After Kyari saga, IGP Baba shuts down IRT satellite offices, recalls staff to hqtrs

Speaking in Abuja, the police boss charged police officers to conduct themselves “within the dictates of the Electoral Act and other laws” during the elections.

“As you are aware, some crimes of national security importance could undermine our efforts towards entrenching a peaceful electioneering process, if not adequately curtailed.

“These include banditry and terrorism which has ravaged many communities in the North-west and North-Central with adverse effects on the economic and social well-being of the residents.

“Similarly, violent secessionist campaigns by IPOB/ESN members have been targeted at various symbols of democratic governance including INEC assets, police stations and personnel as well as other security agencies and Federal Government infrastructures, all in an effort to disrupt the 2023 general elections in the South East geopolitical zone.

“Other major crimes are the growing activities of the Oduduwa Nation Agitators who, from intelligence sources, have been attempting to amass weapons and mobilise other resources towards disrupting the peace, security and electoral process in the South-West geopolitical zone”, he concluded.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now