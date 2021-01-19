24,000 children yet to resume school In Lagos —Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Tuesday said over 24,000 children were yet to resume in the state after the first lockdown imposed to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Sanwo-Olu revealed this in a briefing at the State House, Ikeja, on COVID-19.

He said, “After the first lockdown, we are still looking for about 24,000 children that have not come back to school. So, there is a challenge if you keep them out for that long.

“Their parents or guardians now turn them to other things instead of allowing them to come back and learn.

“We just don’t want to throw them (out) because they will just be roaming about the streets and become more endangered. You see incidents of child abuse and unprintable things that are being done to these children.

“We believe that schools, sometimes, happen to be the safe haven for them and we have done a roaster.

“We are monitoring. We are not saying that our position is sacrosanct and (it) can be reviewed down the line. If we monitor and realise that people are not taking responsibility, we make a recall and that is why decisions will be reviewed from time to time.”

