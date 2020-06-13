269 Nigerians return from India

At least 269 Nigerians stranded in India arrived the country on Saturday.

They arrived the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos and the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja, at about 2:00 a.m. on Saturday.

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), which confirmed the arrival of the returnees on its Twitter handle, said 103 persons arrived at the Lagos airport while 166 others landed in Abuja.

It said: “269 stranded Nigerians in India – 103 in Lagos and 166 for Abuja arrived today, Saturday, June 13, at about 2:00 a.m., after a few hours of delay.

“All evacuees are now on compulsory 14 days self Isolation according to the new protocol.”

