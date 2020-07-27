Abducted head of Yoruba community in Benue regains freedom

The abducted former president of Yoruba community in Benue State, Chief Isaac Akinkunmi, has regained his freedom.

He was released by his abductors in the early hours of Monday.

Akinkunmi, who is the Chairman of Tito Group of Companies, was abducted by gunmen from his New GRA residence, Makurdi, at 1:30 a.m. last Friday.

The spokesperson of the Benue State Police Command, DSP Catherine Anene, said in a statement Akinkunmi was released at about 1:00 a.m. and has since returned to his family.

However, it was not clear if the abductors demanded money for the businessman’s release or whether any ransom was paid before he was freed but the police said five persons were arrested in connection with the abduction.

Anene said: “As part of efforts to rescue Chief Isaac Akinkumi from his abductors and apprehend the kidnappers, the command deployed a team of investigators to rescue the captive.

“During the investigation, five suspects were arrested in connection with the case, and one locally- made pistol loaded with six rounds of ammunition were recovered from them. The investigation is still in progress.

“The captive was released today 27/7/2020 at about 0100hrs and has since been reunited with his family.”

