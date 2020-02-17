Abia Warriors relieve coach Emmanuel Deutcsh of position

Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) club, Abia Warriors have ended their relationship with Emmanuel Deutsch following the club’s recent poor performances.

The sack follows the team’s scandalous loss to Enyimba FC in the matchday 20 game of the NPFL played at the Okigwe Township stadium.

In a Press statement signed by the Club’s Secretary, Mr Esiaba Ebere, the management said, losing three matches in a row, and conceding nine goals in the process does not portray the qualities of an ambitious team like Abia Warriors.

The statement directed the Cameroonian born gaffer to hand over the club properties in his possession to the Secretary and wished him the very best of luck in his future endeavour.

Meanwhile, the Chief Coach of the club, Willy Udube has been directed by the Management to take over the affairs of the team in interim capacity.

