Abiola, Kwankwaso, Obi identify state police, job creation as solutions to Nigeria’s insecurity

Participants at the Arise TV presidential town hall meeting on Sunday called for the creation of state police and reduced unemployment as the panacea to the security challenges facing the country.

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, his New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) counterpart, Rabiu Kwankwaso, and Kola Abiola of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) who were present at the meeting all agreed unanimously on the need for the creation of state police.

With the agenda for the first presidential town hall series primarily on security, the participants all gave their perspectives on what would be their area of focus if elected in 2023 and they all suggested that state police and job creation would stem the tide of insecurity in Nigeria.

