Abuja, Kaduna announce death of 5 patients over COVID-19

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja and Kaduna State have recorded five fresh deaths over COVID-19.

While three of the deaths were recorded in Abuja, Kaduna had two.

The Minister of the FCT, Mohammed Bello, announced the death of the three persons on his Twitter handle, @MhudMusaBello, on Sunday.

He wrote, “Dear FCT residents, I am happy to announce the successful treatment and discharge of additional 39 #COVID19 patients in the FCT after their subsequent tests returned negative. Total number of discharged is now 85.

“Sadly, we recorded 3 more deaths and 7 new cases as at May 9, 2020.”

The case in Kaduna was also announced by the state Governor Nasir el-Rufai on his Twitter handle, @GovKaduna, on Sunday morning.

”KADUNA UPDATE: Two more persons have tested positive, a male from Igabi and a female from Chikun.

“Two fatalities have also been recorded: a senior citizen from Makarfi and a lady from Zaria.

“Kaduna State now has 87 active Covid-19 cases and three fatalities,” el-Rufai wrote.

