Latest Politics Top Stories

Abuja, Kaduna announce death of 5 patients over COVID-19

May 10, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja and Kaduna State have recorded five fresh deaths over COVID-19.

While three of the deaths were recorded in Abuja, Kaduna had two.

The Minister of the FCT, Mohammed Bello, announced the death of the three persons on his Twitter handle, @MhudMusaBello, on Sunday.

He wrote, “Dear FCT residents, I am happy to announce the successful treatment and discharge of additional 39 #COVID19 patients in the FCT after their subsequent tests returned negative. Total number of discharged is now 85.

“Sadly, we recorded 3 more deaths and 7 new cases as at May 9, 2020.”

The case in Kaduna was also announced by the state Governor Nasir el-Rufai on his Twitter handle, @GovKaduna, on Sunday morning.

”KADUNA UPDATE: Two more persons have tested positive, a male from Igabi and a female from Chikun.

“Two fatalities have also been recorded: a senior citizen from Makarfi and a lady from Zaria.

READ ALSO: Kano records three more COVID-19 deaths

“Kaduna State now has 87 active Covid-19 cases and three fatalities,” el-Rufai wrote.

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!