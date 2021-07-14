Actor Ugezu Ugezu tackles BBNaija star, Nina for undergoing plastic surgery

Nollywood actor, Ugezu Ugezu has slammed Nigerian reality star, Nina Ivy for surgically enhancing her body.

Weeks after the reality star confirmed that she travelled abroad to fix her derriere, she took to the social media platform, Instagram on Tuesday, July 13 to flaunt her recently acquired physique.

Since the photo debuted on social media, it has been met with polarizing opinions from onlookers.

Reacting, Ugezu said Nina’s body “is not the real thing”. He added that “real men will not be attracted.”

Following criticism from various commentators on Instagram, the reality star immediately put her Instagram account on private.

The practice of undergoing plastic surgery is fast becoming prominent amongst Nigerian celebrities. Notably, stars such as Tonto Dikeh, Toke Makinwa, Mercy Aigbe, etc, have confirmed that they have gone under the knife.

READ ALSO: Big Brother Naija star, Nina, undergoes cosmetic surgery

Reality star, Nina Ivy who participated in the 2018 Big Brother Naija show has now joined the burgeoning list of celebrities who have undergone plastic surgery.

Join the conversation

Opinions