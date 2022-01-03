Connect with us

Actress Amanda Oruh reveals her cousin almost used her brother for ritual in Dec

Nollywood actress Amanda Oruh has narrated how her brother was almost used for money ritual by her cousin in December 2021.

According to the actress, the incident occurred on December 29th

She claimed that her brother was bleeding profusely from the nose and was spitting blood from his mouth after his drink was poisoned by the ritualist and gang members in a vicinity known as Ntigha community in Abia state, after arriving her hometown Ohafia for the Christmas holiday.

Oruh said her brother who narrated the incident, revealed that their cousin didn’t bulge in spite of his plea.

The ritualist and his gang members had a change of heart and gave their victim coconut water to neutralize the poison, after realizing that the actress’ brother had called his parents, informing them of the ritual killing attempt.

Oruh disclosed that her cousin who eloped with his gang members, was promised N500k if the ritual was successful.

Read her thread below.

