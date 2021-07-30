Actress Regina Askia questions govt’s role, after Obi Cubana reportedly raised several billionaires

US-based Nollywood actress-cum-medical practitioner, Regina Askia has taken to the social media platform, Facebook to question the Nigerian government for failing to empower youths as socialite Obi Cubana.

Obi Cubana, real name Obinna Iyiegbu has gained intense popularity since the much talked about funeral service of his mother in Oba, Anambra State, a couple of weeks ago.

Notable individuals in the country have shared diverse opinions pertaining to the ostentatious funeral service; US-based actress-cum-nurse, Regina Askia has joined the bandwagon of people talking about Cubana’s business acumen and influence in the community.

She said: “If ONE young man who started his business selling food, can invest in and raise over 30 young billionaires who showed up and showed out in his support, why can’t a whole government of a whole country do better?”

Read also: Activist, Adeyanju, says Obi Cubana has placed himself on govt’s watchlist

Speaking further, Regina Askia stated that if one man in the person of Obi Cubana could singlehandedly empower several people thereby making them billionaires, she expects the Nigerian government to take a cue from him and financially empower Nigerians.

Sharing her thoughts on her Facebook page, the mother of two wrote:

“Everyone has had something to say on Obi Cubana and the “Burial of the Century”. I have no comments because people have a right to roll, how they choose, BUT, I have one question.

“For now my question remains if Cubana could raise so many billionaires why can’t a government?

“Let’s adopt that apprenticeship system, provide funds and raise as many financially empowered Nigerians as Cubana has done with his brothers. Thank you.”

Join the conversation

Opinions