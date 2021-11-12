Actress sued for failing to appear in movie after collecting N1.3m

Kannywood actress, Hafsat Idris has been sued by a film production company identified as UK Entertainment over alleged breach of contract.

In a suit before a Kano High Court 14 sitting at Ungogo Local Government, the actress was accused of collecting N1.3 million to feature in a TV series but ended up not fulfilling the terms of the agreement reportedly signed by both parties.

The plaintiff claimed damages were incurred by the production outfit due to the breach of contract by the actress, and is asking the court to award N10 million as damages.

The defendant, through her attorney, filed a formal response to the claims.

The court has adjourned the case for hearing.

