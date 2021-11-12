BBNaija star, Yerins, accuses celebrities of living fake lives on social media

Former Big Brother Naija contestant and medical practitioner Yerins has accused most celebrities of living fake lives on social media.

Using the term ‘faves’, Yerins insinuated that most celebrities are not as wealthy as they portray themselves online.

Taking to the microblogging site, Twitter, Yerins wrote:

“People are funny though. So some people think because you’re a celeb you can’t take a Taxi or buy things at small boutiques. You better don’t be deceived, some of your faves are on this table. Just packaging for social media Be yourself & don’t please anyone. Cut your coats wisely.”

Speaking further, the reality star admonished them never to feel pressured by their ‘faves’, because what they often paint on social media is not real.

He continued:

“You better don’t join the fake it to make it gang Social media isn’t real. people hide their realities & project fake lives here and you’d spend them wondering GOD WHEN?.No Do your thing at your own pace and don’t be pressured. Whatever you have, be happy with it. More will come.”

Yerins came into prominence via the recently concluded Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eyes edition. He was the first housemate to be eliminated from the show.

