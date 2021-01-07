Latest Politics

Adamawa govt confirms 50 new COVID-19 cases

January 7, 2021
By Ripples Nigeria

The Adamawa State government on Thursday confirmed 50 new COVID-19 cases in the state.

The chairman of the state’s Committee on COVID-19, Dr. Bashir Ahmad, who disclosed this to journalists in Yola, said the cases were confirmed out of the 856 samples sent to laboratories for testing.

He added that only nine COVID-19 patients on admission at the state isolation centre in Yola.

Ahmad said: “According to the available records, as at Tuesday, January 5, 2021, out of 856 samples taken in the state, only 50 were positive.

“And as of Wednesday, nine COVID-19 patients were on admission, and one person was confirmed dead from the virus.”

READ ALSO: Adamawa CAN chairman tests positive for COVID-19

The chairman, however, said the virus was not as deadly as malaria.

He added: “The number of COVID-19 related deaths is small when compared with that of malaria because on a daily basis malaria kills people far more than COVID-19.”

He said Adamawa has only one COVID-19 laboratory testing centre at the Federal Medical Centre, Yola.

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
/* ]]> */