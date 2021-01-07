Adamawa govt confirms 50 new COVID-19 cases

The Adamawa State government on Thursday confirmed 50 new COVID-19 cases in the state.
The chairman of the state’s Committee on COVID-19, Dr. Bashir Ahmad, who disclosed this to journalists in Yola, said the cases were confirmed out of the 856 samples sent to laboratories for testing.
He added that only nine COVID-19 patients on admission at the state isolation centre in Yola.
Ahmad said: “According to the available records, as at Tuesday, January 5, 2021, out of 856 samples taken in the state, only 50 were positive.
“And as of Wednesday, nine COVID-19 patients were on admission, and one person was confirmed dead from the virus.”
The chairman, however, said the virus was not as deadly as malaria.
He added: “The number of COVID-19 related deaths is small when compared with that of malaria because on a daily basis malaria kills people far more than COVID-19.”
He said Adamawa has only one COVID-19 laboratory testing centre at the Federal Medical Centre, Yola.
