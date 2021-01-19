Adamawa monarch, Ardo Mustapha, kidnapped by gunmen

Adamawa monarch, Ardo Mustapha, has been kidnapped by unknown gunmen. The incident took place on Monday night at his residence in Mayo-Farang, Mayo Belwa Local Government Area.

RipplesNigeria gathered that the Adamawa monarch who is the District Head of Mayo-Farang and Sarkin Noman Adamawa was kidnapped after observing the Ishai prayer.

Meanwhile, police spokesman in the state, Suleiman Nguroje, said police officers were on the trail of the kidnappers and will secure the release of the Adamawa monarch.

“On getting the news of the abduction of the traditional ruler, police immediately swung into action and the commissioner of police had tasked personnel deployed to rescue him,” Nguroje.

He also appealed to the public to help with useful information so as to aid in the search and safe return of the Adamawa monarch.

