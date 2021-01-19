Nigeria In One Minute

Adamawa monarch, Ardo Mustapha, kidnapped by gunmen

January 19, 2021
1 killed, several injured as unknown gunmen attack Osun community
By Ripples Nigeria

Adamawa monarch, Ardo Mustapha, has been kidnapped by unknown gunmen. The incident took place on Monday night at his residence in Mayo-Farang, Mayo Belwa Local Government Area.

RipplesNigeria gathered that the Adamawa monarch who is the District Head of Mayo-Farang and Sarkin Noman Adamawa was kidnapped after observing the Ishai prayer.

Meanwhile, police spokesman in the state, Suleiman Nguroje, said police officers were on the trail of the kidnappers and will secure the release of the Adamawa monarch.

Read also: Adamawa govt confirms 50 new COVID-19 cases

“On getting the news of the abduction of the traditional ruler, police immediately swung into action and the commissioner of police had tasked personnel deployed to rescue him,” Nguroje.

He also appealed to the public to help with useful information so as to aid in the search and safe return of the Adamawa monarch.

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
/* ]]> */