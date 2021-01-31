AFROBASKET: Mfon Udofia to coach D’Tigers in Tunisia in Mike Brown’s absence

Coach Mfon Udofia has been saddled with the responsibility of managing the national men’s basketball team, D’Tigers, at the 2021 Afrobasket qualifiers billed to hold in Tunisia.

Udofia will be leading the team in the absence of head coach, Mike Brown, who will be unavailable, according to the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) on Sunday.

Udofia, who joined D’Tigers technical crew just before the 2019 FIBA World Cup, will fill in for Brown, who is currently tied down by NBA side, Golden State Warriors.

Coach Alex Nwora, who remains a vital part of the coaching crew will also be missing due to family and personal reasons, the NBBF said.

Making the announcement, NBBF President, Engr Musa Kida said, “Mike Brown is doing his primary job and occupied at this time as the assistant coach with Golden State Warriors.

“Coach Alex is staying back for very personal and intimate reasons which we understand. Our head coach to Tunisia will be Mfon Udofia.”

He expressed utmost confidence that the absence of the two coaches will in no way affect the team’s outing as he described Udofia who tried out with D’Tigers prior to the 2016 Olympics, as a capable hand.

The 31-years-old retired point guard is currently an assistant coach with Skyhawks in the NBA G League and he is set to become the youngest ever coach to handle the Senior men’s national team of Nigeria.

D’Tigers defeated Mali, Rwanda and South Sudan in the second window of the qualifiers in Kigali in December last year.

