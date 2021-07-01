Entertainment
After initial stubbornness, Actress Iyabo Ojo tenders apology to TAMPAN
Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo has issued a public apology to the Theater Arts and Motion Picture Producers Association of Nigeria, (TAMPAN), several days after she initially stated that she can never be silenced.
On Saturday, June 26 after Iyabo Ojo and her colleague, Nkechi Blessing were chastised by leaders of the movie committee for making derogatory comments about TAMPAN, the actress published a statement on Instagram where she mentioned that she will continue to fight for the rights of young women and children in the society.
However, on Thursday afternoon, the actress retracted her comments and also tendered an apology to the leaders and elders in the committee.
Specifically, she mentioned that she would like peace to reign, as she does not intend to disrespect or humiliate her senior colleagues.
READ ALSO: ‘We can’t be silenced on Baba Ijesha’s case,’ Iyabo Ojo, Blessing tell TAMPAN
In her latest post on her official Instagram page, Iyabo Ojo, wrote:
“I would like to say a very big thank you to @esabodofficialpage …
God bless you ma, Agba yin a dale … I so much appreciate you, mama, & Love you…
First & foremost I want to say a very BIG thank you to my God almighty, all mercifully, I love you Lord & I thank you for your constant protection, provision and guidance over me & my family. I’m forever grateful… i will also want to use this opportunity to say a very BIG thank you to all my darling fans and loved ones for your constant love & support … honestly I’m so overwhelmed & humbled, I will never take it for granted
To an able & ever humble president of Tampan… @mrlatin1510 thank you very much sir…”
In the latter part of her statement, Ojo also apologized on behalf of her colleague, Nkechi Blessing.
She continued;
Our big daddies @adebayo.salami @princejidekosoko @realyinkaquadri on behalf of @nkechiblessingsunday my darling aburo & my humble self, we apologise to you sir we’re sorry for getting you upset, you’re our elders & leaders, we respect you, we’re humbled before you, we will forever appreciate you & honour you… it’s all Peace & Love”
Watch the video that she on her Instagram platform below.
