Again, IPOB accuses DSS of maltreating Kanu in custody

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Wednesday raised an alarm over the alleged maltreatment of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, by the Department of States Service (DSS).

In a statement issued by its Spokesman, Emma Powerful, the group also accused Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court, Abuja, of complicity in “the suffering of an innocent man.”

IPOB had last year accused the secret police of maltreating the activist who is standing trial for alleged treasonable felony and other allied charges at the Abuja court.

“Once again, we wish to raise the alarm over the continuous detention of our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, in solitary confinement at the State Security Services, headquarters Abuja.

The statement read: “We have seen that the presiding judge handling this case, Hon. Justice Binta Nyako is an accomplice to the suffering of an innocent man, who committed no crime known to law in Nigeria and the world. The judge has refused to ensure that the DSS oblige and respect the fundamental rights of Nnamdi Kanu as provided in the law.

“We are watching her and the DSS. If anything untoward happens to our leader in the DSS custody, they will regret his rendition from Kenya to Nigeria. Nnamdi Kanu is being held in solitary confinement for 23 hours every day where he is daily being subjected to mental and emotional torture because of his belief in Biafra freedom and independence.

“The fact that all orders made by the court presided over by Justice Binta Nyako about the welfare and management of Kanu at the DSS dungeon were all flouted by the detaining authority, without being reprimanded or committed for contempt by the presiding judge.

“We are calling on men and women of good conscience, Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, intersociety and reputable Human Rights Organisations across the globe to prevail on Nigeria government and the compromised security agencies particularly the DSS, as well as justice Binta Nyako to release Nnamdi Kanu whose health condition needs urgent attention.

“He should not be allowed to die in detention as such a scenario will not be in the interest of anybody.”

