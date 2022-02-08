Again, terrorists invade Niger communities, kill 44 villagers, abduct dozens

Forty four people have been confirmed dead, while dozens of others were abducted following an attack by terrorists who invaded several communities simultaneously in Niger State.

The state police command which confirmed the incident on Tuesday, said the terrorists attacked the communities in Shiroro and Munya local government areas in the early hours of Sunday, killing the victims, including a blind man, woman and children as they were trying to flee from the communities.

The terrorists also placed a ransom demand of N60 million for the release of those they abducted.

In the statement issued by the State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Wasiu Abiodun, villages severely affected by the attack were the Galadinma Kolgo, Erena, Chukuba, and Allawa in Shiroro local government area, where 27 persons were killed.

“Most of the people killed were women and children, while 28 other women, three men and children, whose number could not be ascertained, were abducted,” Abiodun said.

“The terrorists also attacked some communities in Munya local government area of the state where a blind man and 16 other villagers were massacred.

“The villages affected were Guni, Dazza and Zagzaga, where 10 women and an unspecified number of children were abducted before setting their houses and farmlands ablaze.”

