A’Ibom govt threatens to revoke licence of schools resuming online amid covid-19 lockdown

The Akwa Ibom State government led by Governor Emmanuel Udom has threatened to withdraw the licence of any school in the state, either public or private, that has resumed online school activities.

The warning was contained in a statement issued on Monday by the State Commissioner for Education, Nse Essien, in Uyo, who said that the state has not authorised the resumption of schools, physically or virtually, for the 2019/2020 academic year.

According to Essien who noted that his office had been inundated with reports of some school resuming virtual coaching, the state government would announce the resumption of schools in the state when it is convinced of the health safety of the children.

He said, “Resumption of schools for the third term 2019/2020 school year will be announced when government is convinced that our children will be safe in schools.

“No school both (private and public) is authorized to start the 3rd term school year, either in schools environment or online.

“I have been reliably informed that some private schools have already started the 3rd term online and have asked parents and guardians to pay school fees and purchase digital gadget for their wards.

“This should be discontinued forthwith. Any school that goes contrary to these instructions will have its license withdrawn and will be prosecuted,” Essien warned.

This came after Governor Udom, said Sunday that his security agents had intercepted 68 suspected COVID-19 patients at a border area in the state.

Emmanuel, who disclosed this when he hosted the State Caucus of the National Assembly in Uyo, commended the security agents for quickly addressing the situation.

