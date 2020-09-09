Air Peace boss, Onyema, reacts to report he floated Airline with funds stolen from Amnesty Programme

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Air Peace, Allen Onyema has reacted to a report that he floated the airline with billions of Naira stolen from the Presidential Amnesty Programme.

An online report had claimed that Kingsley Kuku, the former Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta Affairs and chairman of the Presidential Amnesty Office purportedly used billions of Naira stolen from the programme to purchase airplanes to start Air Peace.”

But in a statement by its solicitors, Alegeh & Co, Air Peace denied the claim describing it as false and a rehash of untrue stories.

The solicitors said in the statement dated September 7, 2020, that;

“We are solicitors to Air Peace Limited and Chief Allen Onyema. Our clients have just become aware of an online story claiming that Kingsley Kuku, the former Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta Affairs and Chairman of the Presidential Amnesty Office purportedly used “billions of Naira stolen from the Presidential Amnesty Programme to purchase airplanes to start Air Peace.

“The online story, in a bid to appear credible, refers to the United States Department of Justice as the source of this ‘information’.

“On behalf of our clients, we hereby state unequivocally and for the records that the said online story is untrue, false, baseless and a rehash of old, false and untrue stories.

“Kingsley Kuku did not at any time purchase any airplanes for our client, Air Peace Limited and he is not a shareholder or director of Air Peace Limited.

“Kingsley Kuku is not in any way and/or manner connected to and/or involved in the ownership and operations of Air Peace Limited.”

