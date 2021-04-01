Akeredolu transfers power to deputy, as he goes on working vacation | Ripples Nigeria

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State on Thursday began a 15-day working vacation as first instalment of his 2021 Annual Leave and handed executive powers to his deputy, Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa.

The Governor who will resume for duties on Monday, April 26, 2021 notified the State House of Assembly that the leave will commence from Thursday, 1st to Friday, 23rd April, 2021, including both days, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Richard Olatunde confirmed.

It is described as the first instalment of the Governor’s annual leave for the year.

