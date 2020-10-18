Akeredolu visits Osun governor over hoodlums’ attack

The Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, on Sunday paid a solidarity visit to his Osun State counterpart, Adegboyega Oyetola, over the attack on his convoy by armed thugs that allegedly infiltrated the ranks of the #ENDSARS protesters in Osogbo, the state capital.

The hoodlums attacked the governor’s convoy while heading to Osogbo to address the protesters on Saturday.

Akeredolu, who described the attack as shocking, appealed to the protesting youths to give the government time to address their demands.

He commended Oyetola’s security aides for not fighting back, saying the situation would have resulted in an unpleasant outcome and make nonsense of the governor’s solidarity with the people.

He, however, urged the youths to be wary of criminal elements that have infiltrated their ranks, saying the criminal elements do not understand what the youths are demanding from the government.

The governor, who was accompanied by his deputy, Mr. Lucky Ayedatiwa, also thanked Oyetola for his support during the election.

In his response, the Osun governor said the protest by the youths was legitimate but warned them to be wary of political thugs who are steadily hijacking the agitation in the state.

He said: “The youths should be careful because the core protesters’ ranks have been infiltrated by thieves, looters and vandals, who went as far as attacking private businesses in Osun Mall.

“Please, reconsider the way the economy is being hampered and the fear that has been created in other citizens of the state, and let’s stay focused with our demands.

“Don’t let hoodlums defeat the purpose of this movement.”

