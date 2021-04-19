Amotekun seizes 250 cows, arrests herdsmen over farm destruction | Ripples Nigeria

The Amotekun security network of Ondo State, on Sunday, seized about 250 cows, which allegedly destroyed 300-hectare farmland in Ipogun, Ilara Mokin, and Owena Dan areas of Ifedore Local Government Area of the state.

The security outfit also arrested two herders who took the cows into the farmlands, as crops such as cassava, cocoyam, plantain, and maize were said to be destroyed by the cows.

The state Commander of Amotekun, Chief Adetunji Adeleye, said the corps moved to the area after they got a report on activities of the herders in the communities.

He said, “I was amazed when I saw the level of destruction when we got to the farm. The herders first attacked us, but later ran away. However, we arrested two of them. We also seized over 250 cows.”

Adeleye noted that the corps would not seek the compensation of the affected farmers, however, he said henceforth, cows seized for the destruction of farmlands would be taken to court and auctioned.

“We will charge them to court and auction the cows. That is the position of the state government and the Amotekun Corps as from now,” he noted.

One of the affected farmers, Joseph Odeyemi said, the herders came with their cows and ate the crops, noting that the attack had been ongoing for the past five years.

Meanwhile, the state Chairman of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association (MACBAN), Garba Bello, said the body was ready to compensate the farmers and cooperate with the state government.

It was gathered that an agreement was later signed by MACBAN and Amotekun that cows would not destroy farms, and any herder or cow arrested henceforth would be prosecuted.

