APC appoints Govs Bello, Sule, five others in panel to reconcile FCT members | Ripples Nigeria

The National leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has appointed the Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, as the chairman of a seven-man committee to reconcile aggrieved party members in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The party announced the appointment in a letter signed by the National Secretary of its Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee, John Akpanudoedehe, and made available to journalists on Sunday in Abuja.

The committee will meet to reconcile aggrieved members ahead of the Area Councils elections in the FCT.

The FCT council elections will hold in February 2022.

Mr. Olaide Akinremi will serve as the secretary of the committee.

Other members of the panel are the Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule; Senator Ahmed Yusuf, Dr. James Lalu, Mr. Cletus Dick and Mr. Uche Ogah.

According to APC, the committee is expected to reconcile factions of the party in the FCT in line with the provisions of its constitution and template for the reconciliation and mobilisation committee.

The letter read: “Following the processes of nomination of our party’s candidates for the forthcoming FCT Area Council Elections.

“The National Chairman of the CECPC, Gov. Mai Mala Buni, has approved the constitution of a reconciliation committee.

“The committee was to take practical steps to reconcile all aggrieved persons and issues on time for a satisfactory outcome in the forthcoming FCT Area Council Elections.”

