APC appoints Govs Bello, Sule, five others in panel to reconcile FCT members | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
APC appoints Govs Bello, Sule, five others in panel to reconcile FCT members
The National leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has appointed the Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, as the chairman of a seven-man committee to reconcile aggrieved party members in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
The party announced the appointment in a letter signed by the National Secretary of its Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee, John Akpanudoedehe, and made available to journalists on Sunday in Abuja.
The committee will meet to reconcile aggrieved members ahead of the Area Councils elections in the FCT.
The FCT council elections will hold in February 2022.
Mr. Olaide Akinremi will serve as the secretary of the committee.
Other members of the panel are the Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule; Senator Ahmed Yusuf, Dr. James Lalu, Mr. Cletus Dick and Mr. Uche Ogah.
READ ALSO: PARTY CRISIS: APC sends SGF, FCT minister, ex-EFCC boss Ribadu on assignment to Adamawa
According to APC, the committee is expected to reconcile factions of the party in the FCT in line with the provisions of its constitution and template for the reconciliation and mobilisation committee.
The letter read: “Following the processes of nomination of our party’s candidates for the forthcoming FCT Area Council Elections.
“The National Chairman of the CECPC, Gov. Mai Mala Buni, has approved the constitution of a reconciliation committee.
“The committee was to take practical steps to reconcile all aggrieved persons and issues on time for a satisfactory outcome in the forthcoming FCT Area Council Elections.”
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...