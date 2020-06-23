APC committee submits report on Edo governorship primaries

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Governorship Election Committee on Tuesday submitted its report on the Edo State governorship primaries to the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) in Abuja.

Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu secured the party’s governorship ticket after defeating the duo of former deputy governor, Dr. Pius Odubu and Osaze Obazee in the primaries held on Monday.

The secretary of the committee, Senator Ajibola Bashir, who presented the report to the APC National Vice-Chairman, Hilliard Eta, said the committee conducted its assignment in line with the COVID-19 prevention protocols.

He said the members conducted themselves peacefully during the exercise.

Eta, who stood in for the APC acting National Chairman, Abiola Ajimobi, expressed the party’s gratitude to the committee for a job well done.

He promised to submit the report to the appeal committee which is expected to look at the conduct of the exercise and submit its report to the NWC for further action.

