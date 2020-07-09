APC screens six more governorship aspirants in Ondo

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Screening Committee for the Ondo State governorship election on Thursday concluded the screening of the second batch of the party’s governorship aspirants.

The state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, and five other aspirants were screened by the panel on Wednesday.

Also screened on Wednesday were Joseph Iji, Odimayo Okunjimi, Olayide Adelami, Isaac Kekemeke, and Olusola Oke.

READ ALSO: ONDO: APC panel screens Akeredolu, 11 others ahead of governorship primaries

The remaining six, Olajumoke Anifowoshe, Ifeoluwa Oyedele, Awoleyi Colinus, Olubukola Adetula, Abraham Micheal, and Nathaniel Adejutelegan, faced the committee on Thursday.

The panel headed by Tijjani Tumsa is expected to submit its report to the Appeal Committee for consideration on Friday.

Join the conversation

Opinions