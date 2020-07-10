10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Friday morning, July 10, 2020

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you this morning.

1. 499 new COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 30,748; death toll now 689

Nigeria on Thursday night recorded 499 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more

2. How I took $70m to Abuja-based banker on Diezani’s instructions —Witness

A first prosecution witness in the ongoing trial of an Executive Director with First Bank Plc, Dauda Lawal, on Wednesday, told the Federal High, Lagos, how he delivered 12 padlocked bags containing $70m to an Abuja-based banker on the instructions of a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Mrs. Diezani Alison-Madueke in 2015. Read more

3. APC screens six more governorship aspirants in Ondo

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Screening Committee for the Ondo State governorship election on Thursday concluded the screening of the second batch of the party’s governorship aspirants. Read more

4. We spent N1.5bn on staff ‘as COVID-19 relief funds’ —NDDC

The Acting Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Kemebradikumo Pondei, admitted on Thursday that the commission spent N1.5 billion for staff as “COVID-19 relief funds.” Read more

5. Benue Assembly shuts indefinitely over COVID-19

The Benue State House of Assembly has been shut indefinitely over COVID-19. Read more

6. Excess Crude Account falls by 78%, an equivalent of $252m, in 8 months

Nigeria’s Excess Crude Account, which contains surplus cash from extra crude sales above budget benchmark, plunged from $324.54 million to $72.41 million in the roughly 8-month period between 20th November 2019 and 7th July this year, translating to a 78 per cent fall. Read more

7. Nasarawa Attorney-General tests positive for COVID-19

The Nasarawa State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Dr. Abdulkarim Kana, has tested positive for COVID-19. Read more

8. EPL: Ighalo stars, Pogba scores first of season in Man Utd win; Spurs, Everton draw

Nigerian forward, Odion Ighalo played a substitute role while Paul Pogba scored his first goal of the season as Manchester United defeated Aston Villa. Read more

9. NSE: Trading closes almost flat at NSE; see top 5 gainers and losers

Trading ended approximately flat on the Nigerian bourse Thursday as buy and sell pressures almost drew level, and relatively profit-taking in some consumer goods stocks weakened gains. Read more

10. Lebanese envoy walks out of interactive session with Reps

The Lebanese Ambassador to Nigeria, Houssam Diab, stunned members of the House of Representatives Committee on Diaspora Affairs Thursday when he staged a walk-out from the venue of the meeting at the National Assembly Complex in Abuja. Read more

