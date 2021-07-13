Politics
APC suspends Okorocha for alleged anti-party activities
The All Progressives Congress (APC) has suspended the former Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, for alleged anti-party activities.
In a letter signed by the Chairman of the APC Caretaker and Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee, Mai Mala-Buni, on Tuesday, the APC accused Okorocha of holding meetings with the opposition party at federal and state levels.
The ex-governor was also accused of working against the interest of the party in Imo State as well as being at loggerheads with Governor Hope Uzodimma.
The duo fell out after Uzodinma declared his intention to probe former governors in the state after he assumed office in February last year.
The state government had seized some assets linked to the Senator representing Imo West Senatorial District, claiming they were acquired with state funds.
But Uzodinma has continued to insist that he has no personal problem with the former governor.
The letter read: “The suspension follows after the recommendation by the Imo State Disciplinary Committee set up to investigate allegations of gross anti-party activities against you which is in line with Article 21 (B) I-VI of our party’s constitution.”
