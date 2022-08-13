Bandits invade Taraba village, kill 13, injure others

No fewer than 13 persons, including a vigilante member have been reported killed in an attack by bandits in Karekuka village of Gassol Local Government Area of Taraba state on Friday.

Many others were also left injured.

It was also gathered that six local vigilante members were victims of the unfortunate attack.

Meanwhile, same bandits also launched an attack on Garin Gidado community on Saturday morning which they met empty.

Police spokesperson in Taraba, Abdullahi Usman, confirmed the attack and said efforts had been made to restore normalcy in the affected village.

Usman promised that detailed investigations would be carried out in order to bring the perpetrators to book.

He added that officers had been deployed to the scene to convey the corpses to a nearby morgue.

