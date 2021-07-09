Metro
Bandits reportedly kill 42 in attack on five Zamfara communities
About 42 persons have been reportedly killed by bandits in five communities of Faru district in Maradun Local Government Area of Zamfara State.
The incident which allegedly happened on Thursday evening was said to have affected the Tsauni, Gudan-Baushi, Gidan-Adamu, Wari, and Gudan-Maidawa communities.
An indigene of the area, Malam Buba Faru, who witnessed the incident, said the bandits stormed the communities located few kilometres from the eastern part of Faru town, riding on over 100 motorcycles.
Also, Buba said the bandits shot indiscriminately at the people and burnt their houses and food stores.
“They were shooting sporadically at people they came across in the five communities. They also attacked farmers who were in their farmlands cultivating their crops.
“So far, 42 dead bodies have been recovered by the security and volunteer groups in the area,” he added.
According to Buba, the bodies are expected to be buried today (Friday), according to Islamic rites.
When contacted, the spokesperson of the state Police Command, Mohammed Shehu, confirmed the report but said 35 people were killed in the five communities.
According to him, the corpses of the victims were taken to Faru town where they were buried.
Meanwhile, he explained that the police could not reach the affected communities on time when they were informed of the bandits’ attack due to the bad road network.
“The police personnel tried their best to reach the affected communities on receiving the information that the bandits were there but unfortunately they could not reach the places because of the bad roads,” he said.
He noted that the police were working to arrest the bandits.
