Bandits reportedly kill three, abduct 26 in Niger communities

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have reportedly killed three people in four communities in Niger State.

In the attacks that took place between Friday and Saturday in Farin-Shinge, Kulho, Jigawa, and Dogo Fadama villages in Mashegu and Kontagora Local Government Areas of the state, the bandits also abducted 26 persons and took away food items from the communities.

READ ALSO: Bandits kill 13 in Niger community

The Vice-Chairman of Kontagora LGA, Aliyu Makiga, who confirmed the attacks to journalists on Sunday, said the gunmen stormed Farin-Shinge and other communities in large numbers and armed with AK-47 rifles.

He added that hoodlums had demanded several 50 litres jerry cans of petrol, packs of Viju Milk and other drinks as a ransom for people abducted from the Farin-Shinge community.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now