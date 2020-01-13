Bauchi governor hospitalized in London

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has been admitted in a London hospital for an undisclosed illness.

The governor’s media aide, Mukhtar Gidado, disclosed this in a statement on Monday.

He, however, did not disclose the nature of the ailment.

READ ALSO: CLERIC TO STATE GOVS: Don’t allow sycophants hijack Operation Amotekun

Bauchi State is one of the seven states the Supreme Court will deliver verdict on their election disputes on Tuesday.

The apex court adjourned the ruling on Monday after one of the judges on the panel suddenly fell sick.

Join the conversation

Opinions