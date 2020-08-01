BAUCHI: Police nabs 27 alleged rapists

The Bauchi State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of 27 suspected rapists and five other suspects nabbed in connection with offences against public peace in the state.

This was confirmed in a media statement on Friday night by the state Police Public Relations Officer, Ahmed Wakili, who told journalists that the suspects were arrested within a period of one month.

The State PPRO said that four of the arrested suspects allegedly raped a 12-year-old girl in Azare, Katagum Local Government Area headquarters of Bauchi State.

“The suspects confessed to have raped the victim several times this year. He said three suspects were arrested in connection with the case while investigation was ongoing.

READ ALSO: Two die in Bauchi fuel tanker explosion

“The prime suspect, one Kabiru Saleh, a 25-year old, lured the victim, the 15-year old into his room and he and his friends raped her one after the other. He said investigation was still ongoing,” he added.

This came after the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) denied claims that Fulani herdsmen were behind criminal activities, especially in the northern part of the country.

MACBAN Chairman in Nasarawa State, Alhaji Mohammed Hussaini, said that most of the kidnappers and rapists hail from Zamfara, Niger, Kaduna, Bauchi and Katsina States.

Hussaini further accused visitors from the far North and their children of causing problem in the state.

Join the conversation

Opinions