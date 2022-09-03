Bayern held to draw by Union, miss chance to move top of Bundesliga

Bundesliga champions, Bayern Munich were held to a 1-1 draw by Union Berlin on Saturday, causing them a missed chance of returning to the top of the league.

Union opened the scoring through Sheraldo Becker when he volleyed Christopher Tremmel’s free-kick into the net.

But Bayern fought back three minutes later through Joshua Kimmich, and both teams fought for a winner to no avail.

Read Also: Mane completes Bayern move, signs three-year contract

The draw leaves Bayern in third place in the Bundesliga table.

Borussia Dortmund had claimed top spot on Friday with a 1-0 victory over Hoffenheim, before a 3-2 win at Bayer Leverkusen saw Freiburg move above Dortmund into first place on Saturday.

Bayern will begin their Champions League campaign with an away game against Inter Milan on Wednesday.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now