Sports
Bayern held to draw by Union, miss chance to move top of Bundesliga
Bundesliga champions, Bayern Munich were held to a 1-1 draw by Union Berlin on Saturday, causing them a missed chance of returning to the top of the league.
Union opened the scoring through Sheraldo Becker when he volleyed Christopher Tremmel’s free-kick into the net.
But Bayern fought back three minutes later through Joshua Kimmich, and both teams fought for a winner to no avail.
Read Also: Mane completes Bayern move, signs three-year contract
The draw leaves Bayern in third place in the Bundesliga table.
Borussia Dortmund had claimed top spot on Friday with a 1-0 victory over Hoffenheim, before a 3-2 win at Bayer Leverkusen saw Freiburg move above Dortmund into first place on Saturday.
Bayern will begin their Champions League campaign with an away game against Inter Milan on Wednesday.
