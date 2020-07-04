Bayern win record 20th German Cup after beating Leverkusen in final

Bundesliga champions, Bayern Munich have retained their German Cup after they defeated Bayer Leverkusen 4-2 in the final on Saturday.

The victory meant Bayern have now won a rrecord 20th DFB Pokal title, the most by any German club in the history of the competition.

Star striker, Robert Lewandowski passed 50 goals for the season as he scored a brace in the game, bringing his tally to 51 so far.

David Alaba’s free-kick put Bayern ahead and Serge Gnabry added their second.

Sven Bender’s header came in between Lewandowski’s double and gave Leverkusen hope, before Kai Havertz scored a penalty with the last kick for Leverkusen.

Bayern Munich have set a new club record of 26 games unbeaten, only drawing once in that run since December.

The champions are still in the Champions League, and will face Chelsea in the last 16 next month, after winning the first leg 3-0.

Leverkusen lead Rangers 3-1 going into the Europa League last-16 second leg.

