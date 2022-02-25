BBN star, Nina, chides Nigerians who failed to leave Ukraine before Russian invasion

Former Big Brother Naija contestant, Nina has slammed Nigerian citizens and other nationalities for failing to leave the embattled European nation, Ukraine before it was invaded by Russia on Thursday, February 24.

The reality show star reprimanded those who had to wait till the last minute before running to safety and requesting assistance from their respective nations.

During the early hours of Thursday, Russia launched an all-out invasion of Ukraine by land, air and sea, the biggest attack by one state against another in Europe since World War 2.

Reacting to the report of the invasion, Nina stated that it was wrong for people to wait until the final minute before absconding from the nation.

She had this to say.

Equally, Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday night that 137 people had been killed, and 316 wounded so far, after Russia launched a full scale invasion on his country by land, sea and air.

