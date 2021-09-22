BBNaija housemate, Saga, destabilized over Nini’s sudden exit

Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eyes housemate, Saga has been unable to function since the sudden disappearance of his love interest, Nini during the early hours of today, September 22.

Recall on Tuesday, Ripples Nigeria reported that Saga’s buddy, Nini was issued a new prank task by Big Brother during her diary session to go missing for the next 24 hours. The mission kicked off during the wee hours of today.

Nini’s absence has since left Shine Ya Eyes housemates in a confused state, meanwhile, Nini’s close friend Saga has not taken it too well.

Read also: BBNaija housemate, Nini to leave show for 24 hours

He has camped in front of the diary room to have a moment with Big Brother and get a word out of him pertaining to Nini’s sudden disappearance.

Watch clips from the ongoing drama below.

Meanwhile, Nini’s temporary abode has a television where she is able to watch the activities of the other housemates. The housemate who was obviously in a joyous mood could not withhold her laughter after her friend Saga was seen stressing over her absence.

See more videos below.

Biggie’s prank for Nini is coming a week after buddy Saga failed to execute his own secret task properly. Similar task was issued to another housemate Liquorose, who performed excellently and was rewarded with a dinner date with her love interest, Emmanuel.

Join the conversation

Opinions