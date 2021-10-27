BBNaija star, Cross, mistakenly shares unclad photo on SnapChat

Nigerian reality star, Cross real name Sunday Cross Okonkwo is the latest celebrity whose controversial content will surface on social media.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eyes finalist mistakenly shared an unclad photo of himself on the social media platform, SnapChat.

The fitness enthusiast who was preparing to hit the shower left little to the imagination of his followers with his lewd picture.

It would be recalled that Nigerian recording artiste, Tiwa Savage was intensely scrutinized a couple of days ago after a controversial video clip with her lover surfaced on social media.

