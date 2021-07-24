BBNaija stars, Laycon, Erica end rivalry

Big Brother Naija Lockdown winner, Laycon, real name Olamilekan Agbeleshebioba has put his differences with his former rival, Erica Nweledim aside as they both grooved at a party on Friday night.

During the wee hours of today, Saturday, July 24, the Nollywood actress and reality star, Erica put up a video of themselves having a good time at an event.

This is the first time both former BBNaija candidates will be seen smiling at each other since their infamous feud during the Lockdown season in 2020. At the time, Erica was disqualified from the competition after she threatened to deal with the eventual winner, Laycon; this intense moment came weeks after they had built a fascinating bond which made them fan favourites.

Read also: BBNaija winner, Laycon, slams fake friends ridiculing his career

Since the heinous encounter, Erica and Laycon have not been on good terms, as a matter of fact, they refused to end their feud at the recently concluded BBNaija Lockdown Reunion program.

However, it seems both housemates have put their differences aside as they were seen grooving together in a recent video that surfaced online.

Both parties shared the videos on their respective Instagram stories and wrote, ‘We are good’

Watch the video below.

https://www.instagram.com/stories/ericanlewedim/2624466522801910436/

Meanwhile, the 6th edition of Big Brother Naija will premiere on Saturday and Sunday, July 24 and 25 respectively.

Join the conversation

Opinions