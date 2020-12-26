Bello signs Niger’s 2021 budget of N153.4bn

The Niger State Governor, Abubakar Bello, on Saturday signed the state’s 2021 budget of N153.4 billion.

The State House of Assembly had on Thursday passed the budget after increasing the proposal by N2.21 billion.

The governor had last month presented the 2021 budget proposal of N151.2 billion to the Assembly for consideration.

Speaking at the ceremony in Minna, Bello said the budget was moderate.

He said the COVID-19 pandemic had impacted negatively on the economy, forcing the government to scale down its expenditure.

READ ALSO: Niger Assembly members remove two principal officers

The governor assured that the state government would use available legal means to increase Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) to beef up its revenue.

He urged the people to support the government, saying the taxes and levies imposed on them were for their collective good.

According to Bello, the budget was broad and targeted at completing ongoing projects in the state.

He commended the Assembly for the quick passage of the budget and promised its effective implementation by the government.

Join the conversation

Opinions