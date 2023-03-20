Politics
Bode George likens Lagos election attacks to war crimes, calls for ICC intervention
Former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bode George, has likened attacks by thugs allegedly affiliated to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the March 18 governorship election in Lagos to war crimes.
The PDP leader, in a statement on Monday, said the attacks were crimes against peaceful people trying to exercise their rights and “no different from war crimes which should be investigated and tried by the International Criminal Court (ICC)”.
The elder statesman also labelled the governorship and House of Assembly poll as a “sham and an utter disgrace to the sensibilities of Lagosians.”
He said, “Never in my life have I seen such a despicable and dishonourable way of not allowing people to express their right to elect whoever they want,” the PDP chieftain said.
“On Saturday, Lagos became a den of lunatics, the forefathers who founded Lagos, the Aworis and others, will be angry in their graves.
“Power-hungry fellows turned everything upside down in their quest to retain power, with ‘Oro’ worshippers invoking spiritual insults on other Nigerians in broad daylight.
Read also:Bode George questions how Tinubu’s ex-commissioner became INEC’s head of ICT
“The soldiers that were deployed during the presidential and national assembly election, who ordered that the soldiers should be withdrawn during the governorship and House of Assembly elections?
“Some voters were macheted and shot. This is not the Lagos we used to be proud of. This election is a total disgrace to APC and Nigeria.
“I am shattered and heartbroken that democracy is in shambles in a state known for civility, humility, harmony and respect for the rule of law,” he fumed.
