Boko Haram commander, deputy killed in clash with Borno hunters

A commander of the Boko Haram sect and his deputy in Borno State were on Monday killed during a clash between the insurgents and hunters in Shaffa Taku village, Damboa local government area of the state.

The Chairman of the Hunters/Vigilantes Association in the North-East, Mohammed Yohanna, confirmed the development to journalists on Tuesday.

Yerima added that a motorcycle and an AK-47 rifle were recovered from the insurgents.

He said the hunters arrested suspected suppliers of food items to the insurgents recently.

He said: “We acted on intelligence given by volunteers who informed the team about the movement of the insurgents who have been terrorising their communities in the last two weeks.

“Upon receiving the information, I mobilised my team and stormed the spot in the evening at Shaffa Taku, which is a deserted community in Damboa.

“Luckily, we sighted the terrorists numbering more than 20, riding on motorcycles. We engaged them in a gun battle, and we were able to kill the commander and his deputy, while several others fled with gunshot wounds.

“One motorcycle and one AK-47 rifle were also recovered from the terrorists. I have informed the authorities of the 231 battalion in Biu, and we are going to meet today (Tuesday) for onward handing over of the recovered AK-47 rifle and the motorcycle.”

