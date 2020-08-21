BORNO: Military claims more Boko Haram insurgents killed, structures destroyed

The Defence Headquarters, DHQ, on Friday said that Airstrikes being conducted by the Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE under the subsidiary Operation HAIL STORM have destroyed several Boko Haram Terrorists’ (BHTs’) structures.

It said several of the insurgents were also neutralized at Warshale in the Northern part of Borno State as part Of efforts to end insurgency activities in the country.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by the Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, DMO, Major General John Eneche.

He explained that the mission was executed on Wednesday after credible intelligence reports and series of aerial surveillance missions established that the settlement was one of those being used by the terrorists as a staging area to launch attacks.

He stated that accordingly, the Air Task Force dispatched Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter jets and attack helicopters, which engaged the location, recording devastating hits which led to the destruction of their several structures as well as the neutralization of some of the terrorists.

Gen Eneche assured that the Armed Forces of Nigeria, operating in concert with other security agencies and stakeholders, would sustain its efforts to rid the North East of all terrorists and other criminal elements.

