BREAKING: Nigeria records 250 fresh cases of COVID-19, taking its total to 53,727; death toll now 1,011

Nigeria on Saturday night recorded 250 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, said the cases were recorded in 19 states of the federation and Abuja.

For the second consecutive day, no COVID-19 fatality was recorded in Nigeria on Saturday.

Consequently, the number of deaths resulting from the virus stood at 1,011 as at Saturday night.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 53,727.

41,314 patients have been discharged from various isolation facilities across the country by medical personnel.

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Plateau (69), FCT (41), Lagos (21), Delta (14), Kaduna (14), Bayelsa (13), Enugu (13), Ekiti (11), Bauchi (9) and, Ogun (8).

Others are – Edo (7), Oyo (7), Rivers (6), Adamawa (4), Osun (4), Nasarawa (3), Ebonyi (2), Kwara (2), Gombe (1) and, Imo (1).

The NCDC said: “53,727 cases of #COVID-19 in Nigeria.

“Discharged: 41,314 AND Deaths: 1,011.”

