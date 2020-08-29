Latest Politics

BREAKING: Nigeria records 250 fresh cases of COVID-19, taking its total to 53,727; death toll now 1,011

August 29, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

Nigeria on Saturday night recorded 250 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, said the cases were recorded in 19 states of the federation and Abuja.

For the second consecutive day, no COVID-19 fatality was recorded in Nigeria on Saturday.

Consequently, the number of deaths resulting from the virus stood at 1,011 as at Saturday night.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 53,727.

41,314 patients have been discharged from various isolation facilities across the country by medical personnel.

READ ALSO: Nigeria records 296 fresh COVID-19 cases as total hits 53,317; deaths now 1,011

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Plateau (69), FCT (41), Lagos (21), Delta (14), Kaduna (14), Bayelsa (13), Enugu (13), Ekiti (11), Bauchi (9) and, Ogun (8).

Others are – Edo (7), Oyo (7), Rivers (6), Adamawa (4), Osun (4), Nasarawa (3), Ebonyi (2), Kwara (2), Gombe (1) and, Imo (1).

The NCDC said: “53,727 cases of #COVID-19 in Nigeria.

“Discharged: 41,314 AND Deaths: 1,011.”

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!