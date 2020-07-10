Latest Politics

BREAKING: Nigeria records 575 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking its total to 31,323; death toll now 709

July 11, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

Nigeria on Friday night recorded 575 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which confirmed this on its Twitter handle, said the fresh cases were recorded in 17 states of the federation and Abuja.

It added that 20 persons died from complications resulting from the virus on Friday.

Consequently, the number of COVID-19 fatalities increased from 689 to 709.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 31,323.

Meanwhile, 12,795 patients had been discharged from various isolation facilities across the country as at Friday night.

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (224), Oyo (85), FCT (68), Rivers (49), Kaduna (39), Edo (31), Enugu (30), Delta (11), Niger (10), Katsina (9), and Ebonyi (5).

Others are – Gombe (3), Jigawa (3), Plateau (2), Nasarawa (2), Borno (2), Kano (1) and Abia (1).

The NCDC said: “31,323 cases of #COVID-19 in Nigeria.

“Discharged: 12,795 AND Deaths: 709.”

