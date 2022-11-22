BREAKING: Ronaldo to leave Man Utd with immediate effect

Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo has broken ties with Manchester United following a mutual decision by both parties, according to a club statement on Tuesday.

The decision follows a controversial interview in which the 37-year-old criticised the club.

Ripples Nigeria earlier reported how the star forward said he had “no respect” for manager Erik ten Hag.

Recall that Ronaldo was having his second stint with the Red Devils, where he rejoined in 2021 from Italian side Juventus.

“Following conversations with Manchester United we have mutually agreed to end our contract early,” said a statement from the forward.

“I love Manchester United and I love the fans, that will never ever change. However, it feels like the right time for me to seek a new challenge.

“I wish the team every success for the remainder of the season and for the future.”

Manchester United also wished Ronaldo and his family well for the future.

“The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford,” said the club

“Everyone at Manchester United remains focused on continuing the team’s progress under Erik ten Hag and working together to deliver success on the pitch”.

Ronaldo is with Portugal at the World Cup in Qatar and is set to captain them in their opening Group H game against Ghana on Thursday.

