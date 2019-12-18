Buhari appoints Sarki Auwalu as DPR head

Latest Politics

December 18, 2019
Buhari
By Ripples Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Sarki Auwalu as substantive Director of the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) for an initial term of four years.

This was contained in a statement issued on Wednesday by presidential spokesperson, Femi Adesina.

According to Adesina, Auwalu’s appointment was because he had been a driving force of the DPR which he joined in 1998 as Principal Chemical Engineer.

The new Director is a graduate of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, and had his post-graduate studies at Bayero University, Kano, PETRAD Norway, PetroSkill USA, among other institutions.

Auwalu is Associate Member, Institute of Chemical Engineers, UK; Member, Society of Petroleum Engineers; Member, Nigerian Society of Engineers; and Council of Registered Engineers of Nigeria (COREN).

